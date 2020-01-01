Ouma: Kenya defender keeps brave face as he starts road to recovery

The former Gor Mahia defender stays positive after a knee operation that will keep him out of action for six weeks

international Eric Ouma has put up a brave face two days after he underwent knee surgery in .

The former defender, who turns out for top-tier AIK Fotboll, was operated on Saturday following a fractured calf sustained while training.

Ouma has confirmed in a Facebook post he has now learnt to be a strong person and will remain positive until he returns to action.

More teams

“From good things, I learned to be a thankful person from bad things,” Ouma wrote after posting his latest photo while using cratches. “I have learnt to be a strong person.”

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga were the first persons to wish Ouma a quick recovery.

Although Kenya has no scheduled matches in the near future, the FKF supremo stated on Sunday the nation would want him healed as soon as possible after Friday’s setback.

“You will be back soon [Eric] Ouma,” Mwendwa tweeted on Saturday. “We need you back!”

On his part, Olunga wrote: “Guys, please help me wish Eric 'Marcelo' Otieno a quick recovery.”

Ouma has been a key figure for the national team and was part of the Harambee Stars side that took part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification and subsequent appearance in .

You will be back soon.@marcelo_ouma. We need you back ! pic.twitter.com/tg363Jn1i6 — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) May 30, 2020

After playing all the three Group C matches, he was unlucky as they bowed out of the tournament, going down to the eventual finalists and . They defeated 3-2 in the other group match in Cairo.

He signed a five-year contract with the Swedish top-flight outfit, his fourth club in a career that was launched at Kakamega High School in 2014.

He signed for Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants Gor Mahia in 2016, and made 22 appearances before he joined Georgian side Kolkheti Poti after an unsuccessful season with K'Ogalo.

The defender joined Vasalund two years ago and had good seasons with them before AIK came calling for his services. He obliged and signed for them on a longer contract.

Article continues below

In a recent one-on-one interactive session with his Facebook fans, Ouma revealed his worst moment remains when he suffered a serious injury.

"At one time, I suffered a very nasty injury which kept me out for a very long period, but I never gave up because I knew I will come up stronger because of the passion of playing football, and indeed I returned stronger after the injury and moved on," he replied when asked of his worst moment."

Goal understands the current injury could keep him out for six weeks.