Ouma: Harambee Starlets coach reveals how he is keeping track of players

The tactician has also challenged players to give their best to make it to the Kenyan national team

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has revealed he is following up with his players to ensure they are keeping fit despite the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the postponement of games.

The national women's team have not been in action for some time now and with the leagues also suspended, it is tough for the players to maintain their shape, but the tactician has explained how they are kept in check.

"As a coach, I have been keeping track of the players to see to it that they remain fit," Ouma said as quoted by the Football Federation (FKF) website.

"I have been in close contact with their coaches to ensure that their training programs are sufficient.

"I have also been following up on the newly called-up players, whom we went with to before the pandemic struck, to ensure that they remain fit for the resumption of football activities."

The former coach has also revealed his best moments with the national team.

"We played 22 high profile international matches in 2016, and the highlight was the (Awcon) [in ]. We also reached the final of the 2016 Cecafa Women Championship," Ouma added.

"In 2017, we continued to build this team, and it was encouraging when we posted stellar performances in the 2020 Olympics Qualifiers where we eliminated , which is a World Cup nation. Eventually, we won the 2019 Cecafa Women Championships in for the first time ever."



It was also a year which players like Annette Kundu and Ruth Ingosi sealed moves to Lakatamia FC of Cyprus, while Corazone Aquino was also snapped up by Portuguese side Atletico Ouriense.

"It gives me joy when I see these players further their careers abroad. Every coach wants to see their products excel and I am not any different," Ouma stated.

He went on to challenge those who have not yet made it to the national team to give their best while challenging those already in the team to maintain their standards.

"The door into and out of the national team is always open. Keep working hard wherever you are. For those who have gotten a chance, you need to act as role models and remained focused," he concluded.

