Otuoma: Ex-AFC Leopards forward needs help after Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis

The forward has been in and out of the hospital for a few months now and has come out to seek financial help

Former AFC Leopards forward Ezekiel Otuoma's family has asked for help after the footballer developed Motor Neurone Disease.

The star is understood to be struggling with speech and his family has asked for assistance to settle the medical bills at the Agha Khan Hospital. The public calls for help were confirmed by Otuoma's former Premier League club Western Stima.

"Our former player [Ezekiel] Otuoma has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and needs medical help. We take this moment to ask all Stima family, former players, friends and well-wishers to stand with him," announced the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side.

Goal understands the forward needs speech therapist and physiotherapist help, given the kind of condition he has found himself in. Otuoma is under medication that costs approximately Ksh50,000 a month. The medicines, which cost Ksh854 every day, need to be taken for the next three months.

Kenya Footballers' Welfare Association president James Situma explained how they have been in touch with Otuoma since he was first diagnosed with the disease.

"We have been in touch with him since day one," Situma told Goal. "Once one is our member we will always come in and help where we can. Otuoma's situation calls for help from a professional doctor. It is not only about money and that is what we as Kefwa strive to do and help."

The former Harambee Stars captain also added the forward’s situation is not as bad as some people have painted it, especially on social media.

"I am bothered that some people have put it as if Otuoma is in a critical condition when that is not the case. It is a situation that only needs professional care and he will be okay. Anyone who wants to help should help that is what we welcome.

"For us, the first thing is always to protect the player and his privacy because we are a professional body. Our first priority is always to protect the member.”

The forward left AFC Leopards in 2018 when he was released alongside Collins Okoth, Gabriel Andika, Joseph Kuria, Eric Bekoe and Henry Uche.