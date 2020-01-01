Ottamax: Wazito FC appoint former Kenya international as goalkeeper trainer

The former Harambee Star has in the past served AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia in the same capacity

Matthews Ottamax has been appointed as Wazito FC goalkeeper trainer ahead of the 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

The former Kenya international has confirmed through his official social account that he will be coaching the Nairobi-based side's custodians.

"The hot seat meets heat," Ottamax posted on his official Facebook account on Monday while on a Wazito FC jersey.

The experienced trainer, who has coached AFC and goalkeepers in the past, takes over from Elias Otieno who was fired alongside head coach Fred Ambani and assistant coach Babu Salim.

The shocking news comes barely a week after the aforementioned technical bench oversaw a 2-1 loss away to Zoo FC and 5-1 win against Narok Combined in pre-season friendly matches.

"We were called yesterday [Sunday] and informed that we are no longer needed at the club," Salim told Goal on Monday.

"No reason was given to us; it is shocking because we are in preparation for the forthcoming campaign and did not expect it. However, I have accepted their decision and currently, I am at home contemplating my next move."

Fred Ambani was re-appointed as Wazito FC head coach with Salim coming in as his assistant on August 8.

The position fell vacant after former head coach Stewart Hall left, leaving his then assistant Ambani in charge of the proceedings.

The former striker had just returned to the club as the Briton's assistant coach after he had initially been sacked alongside Stanley Okumbi, who was the technical director.

Salim left Kisumu-based side and joined the Nairobi-based team hoping to help them change their fortune.

Kakamega coach Nicholas Muyoti has been linked with the vacant role at Wazito.

Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has since clarified the coach is still with the team and has not expressed any desire to leave so far.

"Muyoti is now at the pitch conducting training even though I thought he had left for his father’s burial arrangement but I am surprised he is with the team," Shimanyula told Goal.

"Wazito approached him, that I cannot deny but Muyoti turned their offer down saying he has a contract with Kakamega Homeboyz which he is willing to serve in full.

"Those are rumours for now but if he decides to leave he is an adult and we cannot stop him from making the move. He is a decent person that if he is planning to leave he would have told me.

"I am not under pressure at all and if Wazito want him even today they can come for him. I cannot panic because of that.

"I know they are hungry to snap everything from Kakamega Homeboyz especially that we finished third last season and they think by taking Muyoti will see them succeed as we did.

"Muyoti knows Wazito is not a team to rush and join."