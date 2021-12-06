'Otoho d'Oyo did not expect to beat Gor Mahia' - Badra

Otoho d'Oyo coach Alou Badra did not expect to get a positive outcome away to Gor Mahia and make it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Roland Okouri had scored the only goal of the match in the first leg to hand the Congolese side a slim advantage. On Sunday, at Nyayo Stadium, the attacker, once again, punished the sluggish hosts within 10 minutes. John Macharia levelled two minutes later but it was not enough to help his team.

The tactician has now expressed his feelings after seeing his team past the tricky East Africans.

'We did not expect to win'

"Yes, we had prepared for the match, but we did not expect to come and get this kind of result, we knew it will be tough," Badra told GOAL.

"Gor Mahia are a good team, I have been following them for some time, so I knew we are going to have a long day in Nairobi. But I am happy with the way my players gave their best, scored a goal that destabilized the home team.

"I am happy with the 'win' because we did not expect it."

Otoho to make some signings

However, the tactician expressed his dissatisfaction with the players at his disposal, insisting he will have to make some changes ahead of the group stage.

"We will have to add some players if we are to be competitive in the group stage," Badra continued.

"The striking department was not sharp enough, so I will be adding some players there. So we will go analyse the players we have and see who to retain and who not to."

Meanwhile, his counterpart from Gor Mahia Mark Harrison was devastated after his team's elimination from the competition.

"In fact I am sick, I feel sick, we are devastated, we wanted to get to the group stage, but again you realise we had 16 players while they had 28 which made a huge difference. They had choices, I had no choice. Now that we are out of the competition, we have no choice but to win the league," Harrison told GOAL.

Article continues below

"Giving away a goal in the first five minutes does not help. After they scored, it meant we had to score three goals to advance which was going to be a tough task. We were working with 16 players and on the bench, we had two defensive midfielders, one central midfield player, and a young striker. So it was difficult for us to change to be more effective.

"We also gave away a very silly goal in the first five minutes. Yes, we got back quickly but winning 3-1 to go through was going to be difficult."