Otieno: Zesco United beat Zanaco FC to signature of Kenyan keeper

The former AFC Leopards keeper has reportedly signed for the league champions after turning down an offer from their rivals

Harambee Stars custodian Ian Otieno has reportedly signed for Zambian side Zesco United.

According to a close source to the former Posta and AFC ’ keeper, the player has signed a two-year contract that will see him join the Team Ya Ziko.

“It is true [Ian] Otieno had settled to sign for Zesco United. They have tabled a good offer which he could not turn down,” the source told Goal on Wednesday.

"The player will be unveiled soon and he will have the chance to fight for the starting role with Zesco’s regular keeper Jacob [Banda].”

Otieno was the first choice keeper for Zambian club Red Arrows before Zanaco came for his services. However, the deal to sign for Zanaco seems to have fallen through and he has now joined the Zambian champions.

Otieno will now link up with other Kenyan players at Zesco United namely defender David Owino and striker Jesse Were. Anthony Akumu was the other Kenyan player at Zesco but he has since signed for of .