Otieno: Zanaco FC reach agreement to sign Kenyan keeper from Red Arrows FC

The former AFC Leopards custodian is expected to join the Bankers at the end of the ongoing transfer window

Zambian top-flight side Red Arrows have confirmed the concluded transfer talks with Zanaco FC over Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno.

Through a statement on their Facebook page which has been signed by Red Arrows Media Liaison & Public Relations Officer Misheck Kalembwe, Otieno is expected to join the cross-town rivals at the end of the current transfer window.

“Red Arrows Football Club have concluded talks with Zanaco Football Club on the transfer of goalkeeper [Ian] Otieno. The club would like to thank the Kenyan international goal custodian for the services rendered to Arrows and wishes him the best of luck at his new club,” Kalembwe confirmed in the statement.

Red Arrows though admitted the transfer may not go through should Zanaco's technical bench fail to approve the talks between the two Zambian Super League rivals.

“A full player transfer update will be issued before the close of the transfer window as the club is yet to conclude other transfer deals subject to medical examinations as well as technical bench intensive assessments,” the statement concluded.

If Otieno's transfer is finally sealed, he will have to fight for starting places at Zanaco with Toaster Nsabata and the Zambian U23 custodian Mangani Banda.

Otieno started his Kenyan Premier League ( ) career with Posta where he stayed from 2013 to 2016 before he left for AFC and had a two-year stint from 2016 to 2018.

He joined the Zambian Air Force-sponsored side in February 2018 alongside his then-teammate at AFC Leopards Andrew Tololwa.

Otieno had a rather good season with his Zambian side and saw coach Francis Kimanzi name him in the Harambee Stars team that participated in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers against and Togo.

He replaced Patrick Matasi during the match against the Pharaohs which ended in a 1-1 draw. He started against the Togolese in Nairobi when were also forced to a similar scoreline as the one against .