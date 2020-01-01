Otieno: Wazito FC complete signing of defender from Leads United

The versatile defender will offer competition at the back as the Fred Ambani-led charges rebuild for the new campaign

Wazito FC have continued their rebuilding with the signing of defender Mark Otieno from Leads United.

The versatile young defender has been confirmed at the 2018/19 National Super League champions.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Mark Otieno from Leads United, United plays in the Super 8 Division One League," Wazito confirmed on their official website on Friday.

"Otieno is primarily a left-back but he can play across all positions at the back. He will compete with our first-choice left-sided defender, Dennis Ng’ang’a for the left-back berth."

Head coach Fred Ambani has welcomed the defender at the club and revealed why the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side went for his signature.

The youthful tactician has also welcomed the versatility of the defender in his team.

"He is a good young player. We watched him closely in the lower leagues and we were impressed with his quality. I am happy to have him in the team," Ambani commended the player.

"His versatility is also another important aspect of the game because sometimes you can miss one or two defenders through suspension or injuries but when you have a player who can comfortably play in any position that’s a big plus for the team."

Otieno becomes the second player to be signed by the club after the arrival of Vincent Oburu from AFC leopards.

While at Ingwe, the winger managed to score 13 league goals in the three years he was involved with the senior team. He is delighted to join the 2018/19 National Super League champions, saying it will give him an opportunity to improve.

"I am happy to join this team, it is a good career step for me because it gives me an opportunity to work hard and improve as a player," Oburu said after sealing a reported three-year deal.

"I want to work well with my coach and teammates so that we can achieve what the team wants which is winning titles.

"To the fans, I urge them to keep supporting the team and we the new players will help take the team to the next level."