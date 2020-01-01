Otieno to stay at Gor Mahia after penning contract extension – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal the fit-again defender has committed his future to the club for the next two seasons

coach Steven Polack has confirmed defender Philemon Otieno will stay at the club after he renewed his contract.

The Harambee Stars defender’s contract ended last December but he was out recovering from an operation after he sustained an injury while featuring for the national team in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying match against .

Otieno has now recovered fully and resumed training and coach Polack has confirmed to Goal the defender has penned a two-year deal to stay with the Kenyan champions.

“[Otieno] will not be leaving Gor Mahia because he has signed a contract extension to stay at the club,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“I was among the people who wanted to see the player stay here and I am happy now he has signed another two years. It is a good feeling for me and the player and I know the club will benefit a lot from his decision to stay.”

On when Otieno could regain his spot in the starting XI, Polack told Goal: “I will give him time to regain his fitness and sharpness, he is really working hard and I think it won’t take a long period to see him back.

“I guess most probably next month he will be back in action or at worst three or four weeks from now, but we will see, let’s wait and see how it goes.”

In the absence of Otieno, Gor Mahia have been relying on youngster Godfrey Ochieng, who has stepped in very well for the side.

Polack also talked about the debut of new Ugandan signing Juma Balinya, who came on as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 win against on Wednesday.

“[Balinya] is okay, technically he is a good player and he is now working hard to know how we play and what our philosophies are but he is an intelligent boy and I don’t think he will have huge problems to settle in," Polack concluded.

Gor Mahia will next take on in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.