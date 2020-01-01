Duncan Otieno: Versatile player set to rejoin AFC Leopards from Nkana FC for 2020/21 campaign

The midfielder is currently a free agent after his deal with the Zambian outfit expired

Midfielder Duncan Otieno is set to return to AFC ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The midfielder has been turning out for Zambian champions Nkana FC for the last two seasons, but his contract with the club expired. Having no option of extending it, the 26-year-old has opted to return home and consider leaving if he gets a better deal.

The 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions have jumped on the chance to bring their former skipper back at the den.

"We have agreed with Otieno and he has no problem with rejoining us," a Leopards official who did not wish to be named told Goal on Monday.

"He will come on an initial one-year deal but with an option of extending it. We are happy with the fact that he accepted to come and play for us. It will be a boost for the team as we target the league title next season."

The official went on to explain why many signings, as opposed to previous seasons, should not be expected at the club.

"Not many players have left this time around as we used to witness previously, it is the reason why we are not bringing on board many players as well.

"It is all about consistency; Otieno knows our culture and tradition well. It will not be a problem for him to settle."

The Kenya midfielder has always been open on an Ingwe return at any given time.

The former Ingwe skipper left the den in October 2018 for Zambian side Nkana FC where he is still contracted.

"Leopards will always remain my home and I cannot refuse to play for them," Otieno told Goal in an earlier interview.

"If the club management can come up with a good offer for me, I will consider it; remember I have a soft spot for the club which cannot be taken by anyone. However, no one has contacted me about it."

Leopards last won the league in 1998 and in the abandoned 2019/20 season, they finished in sixth position.

In the forthcoming campaign, Ingwe are aiming at going all the way to winning the title.