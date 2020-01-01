Otieno: Polack provides injury update on returning Gor Mahia defender

The British coach reveals to Goal the injury updates in his squad as they prepare to take on Zoo FC in a league tie on Sunday

coach Steven Polack has revealed defender Philemon Otieno is still a ‘few months’ away from playing in a competitive match.

The player picked up an injury while turning out for the national team Harambee Stars in the African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier against last year and was later operated on.

On his return to the club, Otieno renewed his contract with Gor Mahia which had run down in December and he has been training with the team.

Speaking to Goal ahead of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against Zoo FC in Kericho on Sunday, Polack has stated Otieno is still working his way to regaining fitness and might take a few weeks before he gets a recall to the starting squad.

“One thing I like about him [Otieno] is that he is training hard every day and I am hoping he won’t be out for long,” Polack told Goal on Wednesday.

“I want him to regain his full fitness before we can see if he is able to start playing competitively but for now the Sunday game has come too soon for him.”

Asked on any other players who could miss the match, Polack told Goal: “[Wellington] Ochieng is also out injured and we don’t know how long he will be out and of course we have Joash [Onyango] who is serving a ban.”

Onyango was sent off during Gor Mahia’s league match against which ended in a 1-1 draw and will miss the next two matches.

On playing against Zoo, Polack said: “As always we know every team playing against us will fight to give their best and we are prepared for that.

“I know [Zoo] have a good team but our main focus is to win the match and make sure we remain at the summit. The league is a marathon and we don’t want to lose focus now, we need all the players to focus and give us the result we need.”

K’Ogalo are sitting at the top on 45 points, four less than second and third-placed and Kakamega .