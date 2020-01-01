Otieno: Nkana FC midfielder open to AFC Leopards return

The 26-year-old's contract with the Zambian outfit is set to expire in October and he is not sure about extending it

international midfielder Duncan Otieno is open to AFC return at any given time.

The former Ingwe skipper left the den in October 2018 for Zambian side Nkana FC where he is still contracted.

"Leopards will always remain my home and I cannot refuse to play for them," Otieno told Goal on Saturday.

"If the club management can come up with a good offer for me, I will consider it; remember I have a soft spot for the club which cannot be taken by anyone. However, no one has contacted me about it."

The towering midfielder's contract with the Red Devils will expire in October this year and the 26-year-old is not sure whether he will be at the club or not.

"The team is currently struggling financially and we have some internal problems at the moment," Otieno revealed.

"We are also facing financial problems at the club, it has affected some of our activities.

"I will hold a meeting with them after the Covid-19 pandemic is over and make a decision after that. Several teams have shown their interest in my services but I have not made my mind yet.

"Currently, I cannot guarantee where I will be playing next season."

Prior to Otieno's move to Zambia, national team call-ups used to come in handy but it is currently not the case. Did his move down South affect his chances with Harambee Stars?

"Far from it," Otieno explains, "you know my position in the team is also very competitive.

"Not being called does not mean my quality is questionable, but it means I have to work harder to deserve it. So I will just give my best at club level and get my recall to the national team through merit.

"Remember, we have the likes of Anthony Akumu, Victor Wanyama and Johanna Omollo among others who play in that role. I will be giving my best and when the time comes, I will make a return to the team.

"I am just hoping the [Covid-19] pandemic can be controlled sooner and normalcy returns. From there we will have an easy way forward and we will once again work harder on the pitch to hit our targets."