Otieno: Nairobi City Stars confirm arrival of new physio

Simba wa Nairobi have also concluded their signings ahead of the forthcoming season

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side Nairobi City Stars have appointed Brian Otieno Odongo as their new physiotherapist ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Nairobi-based charges sealed their promotion to the top tier after finishing top of the table in the abandoned 2019/20 season. They have been aligning their team to ensure they offer stiff competition and after finishing signing players, they have strengthened their medical department.

"Brian Otieno Odongo, 26, has joined Nairobi City Stars to serve as a physiotherapist," Simba wa Nairobi confirmed on their website on Friday, November 6.

"In the past year, Brian served Youth in the same capacity while at the same time acting as an apprentice with the senior team."

City Star CEO Patrick Korir exuded confidence the new physio will be a valuable asset to the team.

"Brian has shown good professionalism since coming to City Stars and we are happy to engage his services for the upcoming season," the administrator said.

"Since his arrival, a long list of players have since been attended to and have fully recovered from various concerns. We are happy at how they were attended to and are confident he will deliver from his corner."

The new staff is delighted with getting the opportunity stating he has what it takes to help the team move forward.

"I take this time to thank Nairobi City Stars for giving me this opportunity to serve as the club physiotherapist," Otieno stated after being confirmed at the club.

"I have seen them play in the past and liked how the club is organized. I, therefore, bring with me my vast knowledge and experience in assessment, diagnosis, and treatment [rehabilitation] of various sports injuries that players pick from the game.

"I am an inspiring clinician with a committed and passionate approach to my work."

On Friday, Simba wa Nairobi concluded their business by signing defender Heritier Mungai Atariza and winger Rodgers Okumu.

City Stars have also signed midfielders Ronney Kola Oyaro from Kenya School of Government, Timothy Ouma of Laiser Hill and, Vapor Sports' Rowland Makati.



They also raided Wazito FC for goalkeeper Steve Ngunge Ndungu alongside Elvis Ochoro, formerly with Hakati Sportif.



Others who have been signed by the team include Yusuf Mukisa Lubowa, who was playing for Ugandan outfit Proline FC, and Kennedy Onyango of Kakamega .