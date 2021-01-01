KCB ready for Kariobangi Sharks after disappointing Nzoia Sugar, Sofapaka results - Otieno

The Bankers failed to pick maximum points in the last two games as they fight to reclaim the top spot

KCB head coach Zedekiah Otieno has described the Football Kenya Federation Premier League games against Nzoia Sugar and Sofapaka as disappointing ahead of Sunday's encounter against Kariobangi Sharks.

The Bankers were defeated by the Sugar Millers 2-1 before a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka in Wundanyi and those results denied them a chance to overtake Tusker at the Premier League apex, and thus they will need a positive reaction against the Eastlands club.

“We have had two disappointing games, we have lost to Nzoia Sugar and drew with Sofapaka," the former Harambee Stars coach told Goal.

"We resumed training, and the boys are a little bit tired because of the travelling they have done in the space of two days.

"But we have worked on their recovery to make sure that they are ready for the Kariobangi Sharks game."

While the KCB coach was disappointed with the result termed against Sofapaka, Batoto ba Mungu's coach Ken Odhiambo said earlier they felt cheated after Timothy Otieno's goal was disallowed.

“We really feel cheated not to have picked full points against KCB,” Odhiambo said. “Timothy [Otieno] scored a clear open goal but it was ruled out for an offside. Otieno’s header would have sealed the three points for us and thus we feel so cheated by the offside call.

“I usually don’t like to comment on officiating but Wednesday’s one I clearly lack words to describe the turn of events in the match but it wasn’t a good one. We were better in the second half and we feel cheated we should have collected maximum points.”

As KCB try to find the footing in the title race, the return of Enock Agwanda, who had been sidelined with a long-term injury, is a big boost for them.

The former Sony Sugar and Gor Mahia striker is hopeful the Bankers will soon return to their winning ways.

“I started my rehabilitation for the last two weeks and I am regaining my fitness back," narrated Agwanda.

"I miss the game so much, and when I see the lads putting in some good performances I miss the game even more. I hope this weekend the team will continue with the good performances they have been putting and emerge victoriously.”



KCB, with a game in hand, would hope for a win in order to narrow the gap to leaders Tusker, who were defeated 2-1 by Premier League debutants Bidco United at Kasarani on Saturday.

A win will take the Bankers to their 29th point, three fewer than Tusker's tally after playing 13 games.