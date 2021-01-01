Otieno: Kariobangi Sharks striker set to undergo knee surgery

The forward joined from Nzoia Sugar and has been a key player for the Slum Boys this season

Kariobangi Sharks are set to be without striker Patrick Otieno for some time owing to a knee surgery scheduled for Wednesday, February 24.

The player has been out for five weeks as the club doctors were monitoring the situation hoping for the best. However, it is not the case as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League charges have confirmed.

"[Otieno] was diagnosed with lateral meniscus tear of his right knee and [low grade anterior cruciate ligament] injury," the Slum Boys physio John Kemboi stated.

"He has been doing a pre-operation rehabilitation program awaiting the said date."

It will be a blow for the youngster who joined the Nairobi-based side in June 2019 from Nzoia Sugar. The forward had joined the Sugar Millers in the 2018/19 season straight from Bukembe High School and went on to score four goals for them.

Sharks showed interest in him and did not hesitate to go for his services.

Meanwhile, seven FKF-Premier League matches will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday at different venues.

On Tuesday, leaders Tusker FC will be hosting Nzoia Sugar at the Kasarani Annex while Bandari will be at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa to entertain Vihiga United.

The match between reigning champions Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers was postponed owing to Caf commitments by the former.

A day later, 2009 champions Mathare United will host Wazito FC. Sofapaka will be at Wundanyi Stadium to play second-placed KCB FC. At Kericho Green Stadium, Zoo FC will host Kakamega Homeboyz as 13-time champions AFC Leopards host Ulinzi Stars at the Kasarani Annex.

Currently, the Brewers enjoy sitting at the top of the table with 29 points coming from the 12 games they have played. The 11-time champions have managed to get nine wins, two draws, and a loss. They have further scored 23 goals and conceded just 10.

The Bankers are second with 25 points from the 11 games played. They have managed to get eight wins, a draw, and two losses.

Kariobangi Sharks are third with 21 points from the 12 games played. They have collected six wins, drawn three, and lost as many.