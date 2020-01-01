Otieno: If we get 10 days, we can still play FKF Shield Cup

Football Federation (FKF) are still hopeful of concluding the FKF if the government lifts the ban on sporting activities when it expires on July 7.

While FKF moved to end the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season and declare champions and promote Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United, the Federation’s CEO now says they can still conclude the Shield competition which was in the quarter-final stage if the curfew is lifted.

However, whether it will be played or not, will depend on the government’s next move on the 30-day curfew imposed in the country to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which will elapse on July 7.

“If we manage to get 10 days, we can effectively play the competition to the end and get a deserved winner,” Otieno told Goal on Wednesday.

“If the government lifts the ban and allows sporting activities to resume, then we will only need 10 days to complete the competition, we only need to play on Tuesday, Thursday and play the final on Saturday and we will have a winner.”

On Tuesday, Confederation of African Football (Caf) released teams that have been cleared to play in the Confederation Cup, but Kenya was missing out because they could not give out a name as the tournament was yet to conclude.

Otieno now says they have written to Caf pleading to be given more time to see whether they can have the 10 days to conclude the competition.

“We have written to Caf seeking for more time, we are just buying time hoping the government will lift the ban when the current curfew comes to an end, and then we conclude the tournament, and after, to forward in the name of the winners to Caf,” Otieno continued.

“Caf has not responded to our request yet and so we are just waiting, we are keeping our fingers crossed and hope they can grant us more time so that we can have a deserved winner in the competition.”

represented Kenya in the last competition and were eliminated in the play-off stage after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Guinean outfit Horoya AC.

By virtue of ending the league, Gor Mahia will now carry Kenya’s flag in the Caf for the fourth season in a row.