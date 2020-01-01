Otieno: I really miss AFC Leopards and it was an honour to captain them

The former Ingwe captain reveals his love for the club he turned out for fresh from high school

Kenyan international Duncan Otieno has openly stated he still loves Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC despite ditching them for Nkana FC of Zambia.

Otieno left Ingwe in 2018 to sign for the Zambian outfit but now says he cherishes the KPL club that gave him a chance to develop his career fresh from high school.

“I really miss AFC Leopards. It is still close to my heart. It was an honour to captain AFC. The fans were just amazing and friendly,” Otieno, who is currently in , told Milele FM.

“I did not leave in bad faith but I needed a new challenge and I think I have achieved that.”

His sentiments for Ingwe comes just a few days after defender Harun Shakava also admitted to loving the club despite turning out for rivals in the top-flight.

The towering defender played for five years for the 18-time league champions, Ingwe's bitter rivals, winning five KPL titles before leaving for Zambian outfit Nkana in 2019.

"I have always been an Ingwe fan and nothing has changed," Shakava told Goal.

“Yes, I was turning out for K’Ogalo but it was a job and I had to do it to the best of my ability. My main objective was to help my team perform well and win matches and titles.”