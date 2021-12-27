Otieno: How Kenyan coaches can succeed with Harambee Stars

Former Kenya captain Musa Otieno has explained how local coaches can be successful with the national side, the Harambee Stars.

The former Tusker and AFC Leopards centre-back said the tacticians can have successful reigns with the Harambee Stars only if they enjoy as many resources as the foreign coaches do when they are in charge.

Availing Resources

"We should support one of the coaches, whether it is [Francis] Kimanzi, [Stanley] Okumbi, [Sammy] 'Pamzo' Omollo or [Frank] Ouna. We can give them a three-year timeline and hand them deliverables," the Kenyan Premier League winner said, as per Mozzart Sport.

"The reason why the local coaches have not done so well is that they are not funded like the foreigners. When Kimanzi was there, we performed very well, and we also had Okumbi, who started well.

"I feel like we have experienced coaches in the country. When someone is given the resources and supported in every aspect they will perform. For us, it’s just about giving someone time.

"Local coaches should be given the same salaries and perks as the foreigners, but I’m not against foreigners. I just believe that local coaches are not different from the foreigners."

Kimanzi and Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee are the most recent local coaches to have handled the Harambee Stars, but both left without winning a major trophy. Before them, Paul Put came and won the Cecafa Cup in 2017 before Sebastien Migne successfully guided the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

In 2013, Adel Amrouche, with Mulee on his technical bench, also won the regional title. Okumbi, with Ouna as his assistant, were in charge of the Harambee Stars between 2016 and 2018 but were unable to win a trophy.

Currently, the position of the head coach in the Harambee Stars is unoccupied after Engin Firat left.

Firat had been given a two-month contract to guide the team through the World Cup qualifiers, but upon completion, there were no extension talks as the Football Kenya Federation was disbanded - by the government - after graft allegations.

After the exit of the Turkish coach, GOAL understands Amrouche and former Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto are the leading candidates to be appointed as the next man in charge.