Otieno hopes to be fit for Nkana FC once Zambian league resumes

The midfielder was injured before the league break due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Nkana FC midfielder Duncan Otieno hopes to be fit by the time the Zambian top tier resumes.

The 26-year-old fractured his hand against Forest on February 15 in a 1-0 loss, when Adams Zukiri scoring the only goal after the 68 minutes.

Initially, the international was to miss action for six weeks as advised by the doctors, however, he still has not healed fully.

"I am not comfortable despite the six weeks elapsing," Otieno told Goal on Saturday.

"It has not been easy for me, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, right now I could be with the team physio to help me in rehabilitation. But I am still following the instructions given.

"I do hope when normalcy returns or the league resumes my hand would have healed and I would be ready to help my team."

The league took a break mid-March due to Covid-19, and there is no tentative date set for a return.

Many players are training from home and the former AFC skipper is following suit.

"[Training] in isolation is the only thing every professional player can do right now. It is tough training alone but there is no alternative, we have to remain fit and ready to play once we have been given green light to do so," Otieno added.

"We always get instructions from the technical bench on what to do to maintain our physical fitness."

Before the Zambian top tier took a break owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Nkana were fourth on the table with 43 points after 24 league matches, three points behind leaders Forest Rangers.

"Nkana have been so good to me; we have a good team and great plans for next season," he continued.

"We want to play in the Caf final, which is every player's dream. I want to be part of the Nkana team that will feature in arguably Africa's biggest stage.

"I do not want to speculate about my future, the most important thing is that I have a contract with the club and I am committed to it."