Otieno: Harambee Stars legend on who will win FKF Premier League

The former defender is also hoping the league will be stronger since it will directly impact the national team

legend Musa Otieno believes the best-prepared team will win the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

The former defender, however, could not specify who stands a better chance of getting crowned.

"The league has had its challenges, but it has returned with sponsors which makes it more lucrative," the towering tactician told NTV.

"I believe the side that has had good preparations will end up winning the league. Currently, I cannot specify who will win owing to the massive signings made."

Prior to the start of the current campaign, football was halted in March owing to Covid-19. Despite the on-going pandemic, the league is going on under strict measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The 46-year-old has welcomed the return of football and went a step further to wish his former teams a good run in the league.

"The good thing is that football is being played once again which is a very satisfying thing," Otieno continued.

"I want to wish every team the best. All teams should have better preparations for the game because the national team's strength depends on them. The stronger the league, the stronger the national team.

"My favourite teams in the league are definitely AFC and FC and I wish them the best as well."

Meanwhile, the Federation has suspended and Zoo FC from taking part in the FKF Premier League.

However, the two ‘rebel’ clubs have been given 48 hours to salvage their stay in the top-flight if they move to sign the broadcast deal between FKF and StarTimes.

A meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) members held at the federation’s offices situated at Goal Project, has also given until Monday, December 14, 2020, at 5 pm, to return papers showing they have endorsed the deal, or else they will be expelled alongside the two clubs.

"We have suspended Mathare United and Zoo FC because they have refused to sign the StarTimes deal and for now they will not be part of the fixtures," FKF President Nick Mwendwa told Goal after the meeting.

"However, the teams have the next 48 hours to decide whether they will sign the deal or not, if they don’t sign in the next two days, then we will have no option but to expel them from the league."

Mwendwa continued: "The same applies to Ulinzi Stars, they have until Monday at 5 pm to confirm their commitment. Ulinzi are only committed by word and said they will sign the letter but they have not returned it back, so we don’t know their stand."