Otieno: Harambee Stars and Zesco United star ruled out for two weeks

Zambia Super League giants Zesco United have confirmed Kenya international Ian Otieno will be ruled out for at least two weeks.

Otieno’s coach, Numba Mumamba, confirmed the former AFC Leopards goalkeeper dislocated his shoulder during their encounter against Buildcon FC when they won 2-1 on Saturday, April 9.

"I can confirm that Otieno dislocated his shoulder and was quickly taken to the hospital for further medical attention," the Zambian coach revealed as per the club’s website.

"Otieno has made some good progress following Saturday’s injury. He is feeling much better. However, he will need at least two weeks to fully recover from this injury," Zesco’s team doctor Stephen Mbewe, confirmed.

The club praised Otieno’s contribution as they achieved an incredible result against Buildcon. With four games to go before the season ends, Zesco United picked up three points which reduced the gap between them and Red Arrows – the league leaders - to five points.

"Kenyan international Otieno has been the biggest difference all season owing to his great reflexes between the sticks," the club stated.

"Otieno once again proved valuable in the 68th minute of Saturday’s game when he came off his line to stop [Gift] Lukwesa from getting an equalizer for Buildcon.

"That piece of the action and that heroic save from Otieno left him badly injured resulting in the Kenyan being stretchered off the pitch and later taken to the hospital to receive further medical attention."

As Zesco face a tough battle to retain the league title, Mumamba wants his charges to keep winning.

"It is very important that we keep winning," he said.

"The draw in Lusaka [Red Arrows shared points with Zanaco after a 1-1 draw] is extra motivation for us as it reduces the gap at the top of the table from seven to five. We have shown that we can defend the championship but what matters is to keep winning.

"We also need to be more clinical on target. We created many chances but failed to put them in. This is what we have been struggling with from the start of the season. We need to be more clinical."