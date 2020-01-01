Otieno: Gor Mahia defender bemoans absence of action owing to Covid-19

The K’Ogalo right-back admits he is missing action and remains eager to return when the Covid-19 pandemic is contained

defender Philemon Otieno has revealed the indefinite suspension of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) occasioned by effects caused by the coronavirus has affected him.

The K’Ogalo defender was eyeing a comeback from an operation he underwent to repair his right knee in August last year while playing for the national team Harambee Stars in a 2020 (Chan) qualifier against at Kasarani.

Otieno, who underwent surgery in 2019, was on course to making a comeback to K’Ogalo in March only for the Covid-19 pandemic to bring sports activities in the country to a grinding halt.

The indefinite suspension of the 2019-2020 Kenyan Premier League season meant the right-back would be forced to wait longer for his much-awaited return.

“The absence of football has affected me a lot but it is also a blessing since I can now fully concentrate on regaining fitness without the pressure of competition,” Otieno is quoted by Standard Sports.

“It is not a good period for footballers because this is our job. We have no option but to learn how to cope with the situation.”

Otieno, just like other athletes, has been training from home as he takes advantage of the break to work towards his recovery.

“I see the physiotherapist once or twice a week depending on his schedule. I am training well and I will be ready when football returns,” Otieno continued.

Otieno previously played for National Super League (NSL) side Ushuru as well as the now-defunct Mahakama FC. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old extended his Gor Mahia contract for two more years, a decision he says was informed by his injury setback.

“I received offers from local as well as international clubs but I felt I was not ready to make the move due to my injury. That's why I decided to remain at Gor Mahia since they know my potential and they would allow me to recover fully without putting up a lot of demands.

“I felt that it would be difficult for people elsewhere to understand my situation and that's why I decided that I will spend two more years at Gor.”

Otieno is now keen on coming back stronger from the injury layoff that threatened to ruin his career.