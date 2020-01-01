Otieno: Former Gor Mahia midfielder joins new team Union Omaha FC

The 21-year-old has finally joined his new teammates after signing for the team early this year

midfielder Tobias Otieno has arrived in the United States ahead of his union with new side Union Omaha SC.

The U23 national team member sealed a move to the USL League One side from Kenyan Premier League giants early in January this year, but the Covid-19 situation in the country delayed matters. However, the player has now landed in the US and welcomed by the club officials, ready to join his new teammates.

"Welcome Tobi," read a message on the club's official Facebook page, accompanied by a short graphic video of an airplane.

The 21-year-old joined K'Ogalo at the start of the 2019/20 season after an excellent campaign with in the previous one. The midfielder helped the Sugar Millers finish in the fifth position.

His good performance in the top tier led to his exit to Gor Mahia who were keen on bolstering the midfield ahead of the domestic and Caf campaign.

This season, Union Omaha have collected 16 points from the 10 matches played. They have managed to get four wins, as many draws and two losses, scoring 11 goals in the process and conceding as many.

Greenville Triumph lead the 11-team table with 25 points from the 11 games played. They have managed to collect eight wins, a draw, and two losses. They have also managed to get 14 goals in the process and conceded six.

The second position is held by Chattanooga Red SC who have 18 points. They have won five out of their 11 games played, drawn three, and lost as many. Their striking department has also scored 17 goals and conceded 11.

In the US, Otieno joins Victor Wanyama who joined Major League Soccer ( ) side in March.

The 28-year-old joined the Impact on a free transfer as a Designated Player on a three-year deal.

Wanyama joined in 2016 - after three seasons at - and became an important part of Mauricio Pochettino's midfield.

He made 97 appearances for Spurs across four years, with the majority of his playing time coming in his first season before knee injuries kept him consistently on the sidelines.

Despite Tottenham's midfield issues at the time, Wanyama made four appearances for the club in the 2019/20 campaign and wasn't brought into first-team calculations once Mourinho replaced Pochettino as manager in November last year.