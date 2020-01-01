Otieno: FKF working to resume KPL action in October

The federation reveals to Goal they are likely set to resume all leagues in the country in the month of October

The Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season for the 2020-21 campaign will likely start in October.

The Kenyan top-flight took a break in mid-March owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and it was later prematurely ended by the FKF after the pandemic continued to surge, and thus awarded the title.

On the same breath, the FKF also moved to promote Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United from the lower tier to the top-flight.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno has exclusively told Goal they are now working on resuming league action in October, hoping the government will soon lift bans on social gatherings and sporting activities, which has been in force since Covid-19 struck the country.

“We are working with October,” Otieno told Goal when asked on the future of the leagues in the country. “But I cannot give dates for now.”

Asked to clarify why they want the new season to kick-off in October, Otieno said: “Realistically we think around this time, the situation of the Covid-19 in the country will have improved.

“We also think by October, the government will have relaxed some tough rules on social gatherings and sporting activities and we also want to give the team September as their pre-season time, we cannot kick-off the season straight away, the teams must train for at least month before we kick off.”

On Thursday, the FKF confirmed in a signed statement obtained by Goal the transfer window will now open August 10, 2020, and went further to confirm they will issue guidelines of resuming leagues in due course.

“FKF wishes to notify all clubs scheduled to participate in the above-mentioned leagues – KPL and NSL – and other stakeholders that the primary transfer window in the 2020/21 season shall officially open on Monday, August 10 and Monday, August 17 for the KPL and the NSL respectively,” stated the statement from FKF and seen by Goal.

“The window shall open for twelve weeks and close on November 2, 2020, for the KPL and Monday, November 9 for the NSL.

“The window for International transfers will close on November 2, 2020, at midnight.”

While the window was not officially opened, some clubs still moved to do transfer activities with champions Gor Mahia already losing three players – Boniface Omondi to Wazito FC, young keeper Peter Odhiambo, and custodian David Mapigano, who signed for Azam FC on Thursday.

Gor Mahia have also signed goalkeeper Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars.