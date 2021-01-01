Otieno explains why KCB have enjoyed remarkable FKF Premier League run

Against the odds, the Bankers are second on the table and are among the clear title contenders in the top-tier

KCB head coach Zedekiah Otieno has revealed the reasons behind their remarkable Football Kenya Federation Premier League run.

KCB are second on the Premier League table after playing 15 games and have harvested 30 points, six fewer than Tusker who are leading although they have played one more game.

“There are four secrets that are making us great this season,” Otieno told The Standard Sports.

“First, we signed quality players. Secondly, we set targets and are achieving them. We have a good technical bench and lastly, our sponsors are amazing.”

Zico, as Otieno is widely known, revealed the team will not be strengthened as he has complete faith in the players already in his squad.

KCB and the other FKF PL sides are set to resume the campaign on May 12 after the sports resumption ban was lifted by the state.

“I see no reason to bolster the team in the second leg. Everything is working out perfectly, if there is a need to do so then the technical bench will decide,” added the coach.

“But honestly, I’ve missed the players, the dugouts, the pitches, the physical training. I cannot wait to resume the league.”

Otieno believes hard work will see more of his players earn call-ups to the national team.

In the last two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well as in the friendlies against South Sudan and Tanzania, Joseph Okoth, Baraka Badi and Michael Mutinda were summoned.

Mutinda was, however, injured during the training sessions and was unable to play in a squad that was dominated by local players.

“We are just hoping that more players will keep on working hard to earn call ups to the Harambee Stars,” concluded the former Harambee Stars coach.

When the league resumes, Tusker, KCB and AFC Leopards will continue to engage in a tight battle at the top as they are currently the leading three sides.

The resumption will also give Vihiga United, Zoo FC, and Mathare United chances to fight for survival as they occupy the bottom three places.

Gor Mahia are also expected to launch a tough fight in pursuit of retaining the title.