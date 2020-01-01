Otieno explains why AFC Leopards will not win KPL this season

The midfielder admits his former side is doing well but K'Ogalo and the Brewers are the favourites

Nkana FC midfielder Duncan Otieno feels the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title is between and FC.

K'Ogalo, who are the defending champions, lead the chase with 45 points while the 11-time champions are placed in the second position with four points less and a match at hand. The 25-year old states the two sides are experienced and their consistency separates them from other teams.

"It is an exciting race, but in the end, either Gor Mahia or Tusker FC will win it," Otieno told Goal on Thursday.

"The Brewers have a good squad, which is experienced, and coach Matano [Robert] is working harder to ensure the players compete. It has resulted in consistent results in the league and are now in a good position to stop K'Ogalo.

"However, we all know the champions [Gor Mahia] will not let it slip easily. They are fighting for it; they are putting a good performance on the pitch consistently and it has taken them top of the table. Apart from the two teams, I do not see any other team winning the league this season."

The towering midfielder believes AFC are doing well but they are still building a team capable of challenging for the title in future.

"[Leopards] are in a process of building a stronger team, the reality is they are doing well at the moment with a young side which is gaining experience and improving game by game.

"As their former player, I am happy with the progress, they just need to be more lethal in front of the goal. I do watch most of their games when free, and they do create a lot of chances they need to convert more and be more consistent with the performance," Otieno concluded.

The league takes a break this weekend paving way for the FKF Shield.