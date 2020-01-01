Otieno: Ex-Gor Mahia midfielder grabs assist in Union Omaha big win against Tormenta

The former Sony Sugar player helped Evan Conway to break the deadlock as his side went on to grab a huge victory at home

Kenyan midfielder Tobias Otieno grabbed an assist for Union Omaha against Tormenta on Saturday as he started in a third straight game.

The former and deep-lying midfielder made his debut when the USL League One side faced and defeated Richmond Kickers.

Otieno assisted Evan Conway to score the opener while the other goals came from Damia Viader with an assist from Ethan Vanacore-Decker while John Scearce scored the third after he was assisted by Viader.

The win has given Otieno’s side a vital push for a spot in the USL League One title game on October 30.

The highlight was on Viader who had broken a rib two weeks ago and spent three consecutive days on the bed and was thought to be unavailable all through the month. When he got injured on September 15, he described the moment as ‘horrible’.

Yet he played on Saturday, grabbed the second goal and assisted in the third one helping the Owls pick up a victory in what was a must-win game.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” Viader told Omaha World-Herald.

That was his first goal of the year and he got it six minutes after he had been introduced which ranks among the top 10 in League One for chances created.

Otieno’s coach Jay Mims accepted the fact that the team had really missed Viader.

“We’ve missed him, for sure,” Mims said.



As Otieno got the assist, he would hope to be involved in the next three critical games for Union Omaha as they hunt for a championship in their inaugural year.



The two top teams at the end of the regular season will get an opportunity to play in the USL League One title match. Greenville SC have already secured their slot.

Four teams, including Otieno’s Union Omaha, have a chance to finish in second place. The Owls cannot afford to slip up as Otieno is seeking to make an impact with the new club as he did with Sony Sugar and Gor Mahia during his time in the Kenyan Premier League.