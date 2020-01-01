Otieno delighted after making Wazito FC debut against Kakamega Homeboyz

The 17-year-old custodian impressed with his display as the promoted side managed to pick up a point away in Kakamega

Wazito FC rookie custodian Bixente Otieno has hailed his first start for the club in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The 17-year-old, who has been a reserve keeper since he joined the promoted side at the start of the season, was handed his first start against Kakamega in a league match which ended 1-1 on Sunday.

“First of all I want to thank coach Stewart [Hall] for the opportunity,” Otieno is quoted by the club’s official website.

“It’s something I have been looking forward to all season and when he informed me I would start I was really excited. He encouraged and gave me confidence heading into the game and I think it made me calmer on the pitch.”

The youngster pulled off a couple of good saves especially in the first half and he has credited his teammates for the good display on the pitch.

“They really encouraged me before and during the game. They were very supportive and that made everything easier,” Otieno continued.

“As a keeper communication is key and talking to my teammates especially my defenders ensured that we played well at the back. I wasn’t fazed.”

On failure to keep a clean sheet, Otieno said: “It would have been nice to keep a clean sheet because as a keeper that’s the most important thing. But I am satisfied with how I performed. That, however, is not my best, I will keep improving”.

“There’s stiff competition in this position in the team. Kevin [Omondi] and Steve [Njung’e] are both top keepers and obviously more experienced than me. That means I have to keep working hard and perform well in games to earn more playtime.”

Otieno is already a U20 player and the youngster dreams of playing for the senior national team in the near future.