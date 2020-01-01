Otieno: AFC Leopards report Lusaka Dynamos to Fifa for tapping-up player

Ingwe denied having knowledge of their former captain's exit barely three weeks after re-signing him

AFC have reported Zambian Super League side Lusaka Dynamos to Fifa for unlawfully signing Duncan Otieno.

The lanky midfielder was unveiled on November 1 after joining from Nkana FC but even before the league started, the 26-year-old was on his way to Zambia.

"With a view to reinforcing our team; we procedurally contracted Duncan Otieno to once again play for us upon expiry of his contract with Nkana FC of Zambia that ended on 31st October 2020," the Kenyan outfit said in a statement.

More teams

"The player was glad to re-join us and hence signed up to be in the Den for the next two years beginning with the forthcoming 2020-2021 season. Correspondingly, all processes required and documentation was done in the Transfer Matching System (TMS) to firm up this agreement.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"However, the player was unsettled by the agent who notified him of another offer and opted to pursue it despite having already entered into a contract with the club."

The international went on to sign a deal with the Zambian outfit, and Ingwe are not happy with it. They are now in touch with the world football governing body to report the team for tapping-up the player

"This step is unprocedural as we have had no contact with the Zambian club concerning their desire to sign the player," Leopards continued.

"If indeed this is the case, then Lusaka Dynamos and the player are in breach of FIFA transfer rules and hence should be ready for the consequences.

"Accordingly, the National Executive Committee has deliberated to have appropriate lawful action initiated to settle this situation by moving to report the matter to FIFA for player tapping and double signing."

Otieno was part of AFC Leopards' pre-season squad which faced and lost to the National Super League side Shabana FC during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium on October 10.

Thereafter they proceeded to Elgeyo Marakwet County for a 10-day training period where Otieno and his teammates played against Kapenguria Heroes FC on two occasions.

Article continues below

Apart from Otieno, AFC Leopards signed Peter Thiong'o, Burundian Bienvenue Shaka from Tunisian top division side Etoile Sportif du Sahel, where he had spent two years.

Goalkeeper John Oyemba arrived on a two-year deal after he had left and his arrival is expected to strengthen the department that performed well under Benjamin Ochan – who kept 15 clean sheets in 21 matches - in the cancelled 2019/20 season.

Harrison Mwendwa was also signed for two years from Kariobangi Sharks as well as midfielder Fabrice Mugheni, who arrived from Rayon Sports.