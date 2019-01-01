Other KPL clubs need to get their act together to fight Gor Mahia - Dawo

The retired footballer says K'Ogalo have been allowed too much joy by their rivals on the local scene

Kenyan Premier League teams are to blame for giving the chance to dominate the competition, retired footballer Peter Dawo has stated.

Gor Mahia have won three consecutive titles under different coaches and the club's legend says the league will be very competitive only when other teams will start rising to the occasion.

“Gor Mahia's dominance in the league is deserved because they are performing better and are ready to challenge season in and season out," Dawo told Goal.

“We should blame other teams for not giving Gor Mahia a run for their money. If the other teams get their act together and provide a better fight, we will see a very competitive league.”

The 1987 African Cup Winners' Cup winner explained how can be the next force to reckon with in the .

"The ambition of winning a major trophy can drive Bandari further in any competition they are participating in and I am sure they want a title soon to show they are on an upward trajectory," he continued.

The Green Army's legend also urged his former club to look into issues which might have worked against them in the .

The KPL-18 time champions dropped into the Caf Confederation Cup after going down 6-1 on aggregate to USM Alger in the second and final round of qualification.

“For Gor Mahia to drop into a lower competition [Confederation Cup], it simply calls for a moment to restrategize and see what went wrong and what should be done to rectify the mistakes,” Dawo concluded.

“A lot can be done to make the club more competitive in the prestigious competition.”