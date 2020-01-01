Other clubs will work harder after Kakamega Homeboyz beat Gor Mahia - Muyoti

The tactician believes teams will come more prepared compared to the initial visits at Bukhungu

Kakamega coach Nicholas Muyoti believes his charges should be prepared for a tough time against Kenyan Premier League ( ) opposition.

The Western-based side have been in fine form this season and are currently second in the top tier having collected 36 points from the 17 games. After their 2-1 win against defending champions last weekend, the youthful tactician believes it will bring the team more problems.

"Defeating Gor Mahia at Bukhungu Stadium felt nice, but it will create more problems for us," Muyoti told Goal on Thursday.

"Other teams will come prepared and we will have to up our game as well to get a win. It is a good challenge for us and I hope we continue getting wins at home, it is our target."

The tactician is impressed with the way his charges have been playing this season and he believes they will go all the way to claiming their maiden league title.

"I believe this is our season, we are going to do absolutely everything to go all the way and win the league. It will not be easy because other teams are targeting it as well, but we will give the best," Muyoti concluded.

The next assignment for Homeboyz will be an away game against .