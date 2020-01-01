Otenda brace hands Kisumu All-Stars first playoffs win over Vihiga United

The return leg match will be played on November 3 as the clubs fight for the available slot in the Premier League

Kisumu All-Stars took a first-leg advantage to keep their Kenyan Premier League hopes alive after beating 2-1 at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.

The first leg encounter was held after it had initially been postponed owing to the coronavirus restrictions that are still in place. It took persistent Football Federation (FKF) requests to the government to have the playoffs held under strict guidelines.

Kisumu All-Stars will now head into the second leg – which will be played on November 3 – with an advantage over the Vihiga County side.

Willies Otenda powered the visitors into the lead in the fifth minute from the penalty spot and Vihiga United were unable to find an equaliser before the game went into the half-time break.

Dennis Wafula, who came on in the second half, equalised for Vihiga United in the 76th minute but Otenda returned with his second goal to restore the lead in the 80th minute.

Kisumu All-Stars, promoted at the end of the 2018/19 season from the National Super League (NSL), found their maiden campaign in the top-tier tough and now have to navigate the playoffs to remain in the top flight.

They only managed to register eight points, two wins, two draws and 12 losses before the league was cancelled in May.

On the other hand, Vihiga United finished with 35 points from 18 matches and were behind Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United, who automatically advanced to the top tier from the NSL.

The playoffs winner will join the 17 teams who will start battling for the Premier League title from November 20.

The league managers have already made public the 2020/21 schedules with the opening matches expected to start behind closed doors.

Vihiga United Starting XI: Joel Bataro, Dennis Ombeva, Michael Odongo, Sammy Sindani, Norman Werunga, Leiley Odongo, Patrick Okulo, Alex Imbusia, Hillary Otieno, Henry Juma, Tyrone Owino.

Subs: Michael Matasio, Wycliffe Nthata, Michael Isabwa, Absalom Onyango, Dennis Simiyu, Zablon Cheloti, Junior Adeyesa

Kisumu All-Stars Starting XI: Geoffrey Were, Bobby Kwaka, Arthur Ochung, Patrick Omondi, Jeconia Ogendo, Seth Oyugi, Willis Otenda, Martin Okumu, Erick Otieno, Michael Owino

Subs: John Awuoth, Shadrack Otieno, Walter Oduor, Steve Otieno, Gershom Osumba, John Owira, Mark Kwasira.