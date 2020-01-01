Otanga: New KCB FC striker has nothing to prove

The attacker has also stated he is keen on working with Zedekiah Otieno and Godfrey Oduor at his new team

New FC striker Derrick Otanga has stated he has nothing to prove since he knows his ability and what he is capable of.

The youngster managed to score 13 goals in the 2018/19 season while at FC and Wazito FC managed to secure his signature.

However, in the abandoned 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, the striker scored just three goals and was among the 12 players released by Wazito FC.

"There were continuous changes at the club which led to my struggles," Otanga told Goal.

"Having constant changes sometimes does not work for players since there are changes in the approach, and before you get used to it, we have another one in place.

"However, I did not lose my touch and ability, just that I had a few chances to show it on the pitch. I know what I am capable of and I have nothing to prove to those who doubt me."

The striker has also stated he is keen on working with coach Zedekiah Otieno and Godfrey Oduor who can help him hit greater heights.

"Both [Otieno and Oduor] are former players who know how to handle their subjects," Otanga added.

"It is a privilege to work with the two coaches; I am eager to learn from them and up my game. I could not resist the temptation of working with the best in the game; by the end of the season I will be a better player."

In an initial interview, coach Otieno exuded confidence his charges are now KPL competitors and not mere participants.

The Bankers struggled in the 2018/19 season which contributed to the exit of coach Frank Ouna from the club.

Thereafter Otieno was appointed to head the club and went on to help them perform better in the top tier, and they were fifth on the table before the league was suspended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I am impressed with our performance in the cancelled season," Otieno told Goal.

"When I took over at the club, we were participants, but we have managed to change it and are now competitors in the KPL.

"There were places where we could not get points, but before the league was stopped, we had managed to do so.

"Remember, we were among the teams that beat Kakamega as well, it shows remarkable improvement."