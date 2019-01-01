Otanga and Onyango on target as Wazito FC thrash Mathare United

The two players found the back of the net as the KPL new side thrashed the Slum Boys in the ongoing tournament

Kenyan Premier League ( ) newbies Wazito FC thrashed 4-1 on Thursday in a four-team tournament in Nairobi.

New signings Derrick Otanga and Derrick Onyango scored Wazito FC's goals at the Gems Cambridge International School in their first match of the tournament. Mathare United's new striker Dani Lual scored his debut goal after signing a three-year deal with the 2008 KPL champions.

Onyango scored the first goal for Wazito in the first minute before adding the second in the 13th minute. Otanga, signed from in the ongoing transfer window, scored his goal two minutes after the resumption of the second half and earned a brace in the 68th minute.

Wazito will face in the second match of the tournament on Friday while Mathare United will play against AFC . KCB managed a 2-0 victory over AFC Leopards in the earlier match played at the same venue.

The four top-tier clubs are using the tournament to gauge their players' readiness for the new Kenyan domestic season set to start on August 30.

Wazito, who have been on a signing spree will play their first league match against at Kenyatta Stadium on August 31 while KCB will face Sony Sugar at Awendo Stadium on the same day.

Mathare United, under new coach Salim Ali, will kick-start the KPL 2019/20 season with a game against at Kasarani on August 31 while AFC Leopards, with 11 new players on board, will be up against Kakamega at Bukhungu Stadium on September 1.