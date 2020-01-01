Otanga: AFC Leopards reportedly in hot pursuit of ex-Wazito FC striker

The player is currently a free agent after being released by the 2018/19 National Super League champions

AFC are targeting the services of former Wazito FC striker Derrick Otanga, Goal has learnt.

A close source to the 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions confirmed chairman Dan Shikanda has already contacted the player regarding the move to Ingwe.

"Leopards are interested in signing Otanga who is still rated as one of the quality prospects in Kenyan football," a source close to the club intimated to Goal on Tuesday.

"The chairman [Shikanda] talked to the player yesterday [Monday, July 7] and I believe the two parties are set to meet before the week ends to finalize the move. It is almost certain."

When reached for comment, Shikanda could not deny or confirm the club's interest but stated the player was approached while at but opted to join Wazito.

"Otanga is a good player and I remember following him up when he was still at Sony but chose Wazito," the former striker told Goal on Tuesday.

"However, we all know his quality and with enough motivation, he can get his confidence back and score goals. Whether we will sign him or not, I cannot confirm."

Other players who were dropped by Wazito include long-serving custodian Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, forwards Victor Ndinya and Pistone Mutamba.

The foreign quartet of Paul Acquah from , DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia and Togolese Issifou Bourahana were not spared either. Kevin Omondi, who has also been serving as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, has been axed as well.

"The management told us Covid-19 has not made it easy for the club businesswise, and tough decisions had to be made," Otanga, who joined the club at the beginning of the 2019/20 season told Goal on Tuesday.

"It is a matter of recollecting yourself and getting another team to continue developing and growing your career. I take this opportunity to thank Wazito for the chance to play for them and wish them the best."

While AFC Leopards finished the abandoned season in sixth position, Wazito struggled to finish seven places lower.