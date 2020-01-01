Oswe: Wazito FC appoint ex-captain as assistant team manager after retirement

The defensive-midfielder was rewarded with the new position after serving the club for the past seven seasons in the NSL and KPL

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have appointed David Oswe as the assistant team manager after retirement.

The midfielder has been part of the club for the past seven seasons in the top league and in the National Super League (NSL) and has now officially retired but has been retained in the backroom staff.

“They say everything good must come to an end and one of our longest-serving players, [David] ‘Tiote’ Oswe has retired from competitive football and will now take up a management role in the team,” Wazito confirmed.

“Oswe has been with the club for the last seven years and played a big role in helping the team rise to ’s top-tier, the Kenyan Premier League. He was the team captain when we first earned a promotion to the KPL in 2017.

“The no-nonsense defensive midfielder will henceforth serve as the assistant team manager, he will work under club legend and ex-captain, Dan Odhiambo.

“Everyone at Wazito wishes Oswe a happy retirement and the very best in his new position.”

The club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dennis Gicheru, who was also retained after he retired just like Oswe, said the new assistant team manager had been appointed due to his loyalty.

“Oswe has been a loyal servant of the club for many years and we have decided to give him a management role,” Gicheru said.

“At Wazito, we reward loyalty and commitment. His redeployment after retirement elaborates what we stand for as a club. I wish him all the best in his new role.

Oswe termed his seven-year-long Wazito stay as exciting and is looking forward to a better future in his new position.

“My journey with Wazito FC has been an exciting one. We have experienced both bad and good times, we won and lost as a team,” Oswe said.

“I now feel that time is ripe for me to take a break from competitive football. It’s a bittersweet feeling but I am excited by what the future holds for this great club.

“I want to thank the club president Ricardo Badoer and CEO Gicheru for entrusting me with this new role. I understand the club’s values and culture and I promise to give my absolute best and with loyalty as I’ve done it since 2013.

“I will play my role well for the betterment of the team, as always we say 'Wazito for life'.”

Wazito are understood to have completed their transfer business and are now ready for their new league campaign.