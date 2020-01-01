Osumba, Ingotsi, Kago released by KPL side Posta Rangers

The Mailmen will be aiming at bolstering their defense in their bid for a top-eight finish in the new campaign

Posta have confirmed parting ways with midfielder Brian Osumba, forwards Marcellus Ingotsi and Danson Kago.

The Mailmen are restructuring for the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season and they are letting go of players they feel are surplus to requirements.

"It is better to ensure we have the players we need for the new campaign to realize the set objectives," coach Sammy Omollo told Goal on Monday.

"Osumba, Ingotsi and Kago have been released; the technical bench opted to let them go because in a way it felt they will not fit in well for next season. They are good players, but they will not fit in the system, we wish them the best wherever they will be playing.

"They are good players, and their experience will come in handy in their new teams."

Ingotsi has since taken to his social media account to wish his former team success as he departs.

"A flower that grows in this type of condition knows more about survival than the one from fresh grassland. As I depart, I wish the team success; all the best," the former AFC player posted on Facebook.

The 50-year-old Omollo has also revealed why he is still targeting a top-eight finish in the new campaign.

"We are still rebuilding from the abandoned season where we started well but lost somewhere along the way," Omollo said.

"We want to have a sizable number of players to work with, and it will help us to try and realize our objective.

"After starting well, we could not sustain the consistency, so if we manage to get it and ensure we do not drop points in matches we should not, then we will be in a good position to finish in the top eight positions."

The tactician had, in an initial interview, stated he will not make wholesale changes to the team and explained why.

"No wholesale changes in the transfer window because we want to build on the momentum we had," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"Bringing in many new players or releasing many players means we are again building and it will take time. It has been our major undoing in the past two or so seasons and we do not intend to repeat the same mistakes."

So who is coming in?

"I am going for three players to bolster my defence," Omollo revealed.

"The midfield and forward line have been good, we did not struggle and it is just a matter of fine-tuning. However, my defence was shaky and we ended up conceding cheap goals, goals we could have avoided.

"It is for this reason I want to ensure we bring players who will add us real quality at the back."