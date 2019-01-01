Osorio steps down as Paraguay manager after just one match in charge

The former Mexico boss has stepped away from his new job after just five-and-a-half months

Juan Carlos Osorio has left his role as Paraguay manager after just five-and-a-half months on the job, the federation confirmed on Wednesday.

Amid reports of his unhappiness with the role, Osorio called a press conference on Wednesday with federation president Robert Harrison.

The two confirmed Osorio's departure at that press conference, ending his stint as Paraguay boss after just one match.

"I would like to tell you that today we've been speaking with manager Juan Carlos Osorio where we made the decision, together, to annul his contract with the Paraguayan Football Association," Harrison said.

"We want to thank Osorio for all the good things he taught us in this short stay in national football. Also, we'd like to clarify that both he and us have complied fully with the contract that united us until today."

Osorio took charge of Paraguay in September, and led the club for one friendly: a 1-1 draw with South Africa in November.

"For family reasons, unfortunately I can't continue in the role," Osorio said. "I'd like to thank (the federation ) for their support. It was an honor for me to direct, manage, lead and train the national team."

Osorio's move to Paraguay came in the aftermath of success with Mexico at this past summer's World Cup, where his tactics helped El Tri knock off Germany in their tournament opener.

Mexico went on to advance to the knockout round yet again, but ran into Brazil and once again were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Osorio was named Mexico boss in 2015, signing a three-year deal to lead El Tri. He led Mexico to the top spot in Concacaf's World Cup qualifying, but a 7-0 loss to Chile in the Copa America Centenario remained a dark mark on his tenure, even if it was preceded by an unbeaten streak of 22 games.

Prior to his time in Mexico, Osorio managed Sao Paulo, Atletico Nacional and Puebla as well as the New York Red Bulls and Chicago Fire in MLS.

Paraguay's next set of friendlies come in March with matches against Peru and Mexico before the start of the Copa America this June, where Paraguay join a group featuring Qatar, Argentina and Colombia.

Harrison says an official search for a replacement will begin on Thursday with an eye on those March friendlies.