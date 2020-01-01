Osok: Former Wazito midfielder linked with move to AFC Leopards

The 13-time league champions are also targeting Derrick Otanga and Musa Masika to bolster their squad

Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants AFC are in talks with free agent Teddy Osok with intentions to sign him.

The 22-year-old was released by Wazito a couple of weeks ago alongside 11 others. Ingwe are aiming at improving their squad in preparations for the new season.

"Osok has qualities close to former captain Duncan Otieno, and he can stabilize the midfield," a source close to the club told Goal.

"He is young and has all attributes to be successful; he can be an asset to the team as they build for next season and beyond.

"Contact has been made, and agreement reached on many factors apart from a few which will be done in the next few days."

Derrick Otanga, Musa Masika and Peter Thiong’o are other players the 13-time league champions have set their eyes on and have reportedly held individual talks with them.

Otanga, who was among 12 players to leave Wazito recently, is seen as a promising goal scorer who will be key for the team in the next campaign.

He made his name during the 2018/19 season as he scored 13 goals for the now relegated .

His exploits for the Sugar Millers saw him land a lucrative deal with Wazito but his season at the club was not as fruitful as expected.

With Wazito struggling for stability and results, Otanga did not find his goal-scoring touch and the exit from the Nairobi club has now made AFC Leopards add him to their wishlist.

Masika is seen as another good option for the striking department and chairman Dan Shikanda has reportedly vowed to ensure he is signed.

Masiak, 19, is currently with Wazito.

Kakamega ’ Thiong’o, whose contract Goal understands has ended, is another player the 1998 league champions want to bring on board.

Thiong’o has been one of the outstanding wingers in the KPL and that is why Ingwe have prioritised his signing. He has also reportedly attracted interest from Wazito and AFC Leopards' traditional rivals .

Leopards have set their eyes on the league next season after going for 22 years without it.