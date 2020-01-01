Osinachi Ohale bids farewell to CD Tacon ahead of rumoured Serie A move

The wantaway Nigeria international is set to leave the Spanish outfit after seeing out her current contract

Osinachi Ohale has appreciated Spanish side Club Deportivo (CD) Tacon ahead of a rumoured move to this summer.

The international spent the 2019-20 season at the Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit and made 15 appearances, scoring twice in the process for David Aznar's side since joining last September.

Of her two goals, the first came in Tacon's 5-1 thrashing of Toni Payne's on January 4 and the second in a 4-3 win over rivals Madrid CFF in a local derby in the capital four weeks later.

And following the league cancellation in May, which saw her side finish 10th this season - with 23 points from 21 matches - the 28-year-old has thanked the entire club setup.

"Hi everyone. It is time to announce that I will be leaving CD Tacon when my contract expires at the end of the month and a new chapter is about to begin," Ohale wrote on Instagram.

"I would like to say thanks to everyone at the club and to the fans for all the support and love you have given me this year.

"It has been amazing. As for my followers, I will let you know my next step in the very near future."

Before her move to last year, Ohale previously starred for Damallsvenskan outfit Vaxjo, whom she joined from Vittsjo in 2018, playing 25 matches during her 12-month spell in .

The defender, who began her career with Rivers Angels and Delta Queens in Nigeria, also enjoyed a stint at National Women's Soccer League side Houston Dash in 2014 in the US.

At international level, she played for Nigeria at four Africa Women's Cup of Nations, winning on all occasions and also at three Women's World Cups, including at last year's event in .

She is a top target for a number of top teams in Europe, including the Italian side AS , who seek her services as a replacement for Federica Di Criscio, according to reports in Italy.

Having bid farewell to Tacon this week, the Super Falcons star is expected to reveal her next possible destination in the coming days.