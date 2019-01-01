Osimhen's away struggles continue as Gradel's Toulouse down Lille

The Great Danes suffered a defeat on the road on Saturday with the Nigeria forward yet to score a goal away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this term

Victor Osimhen's away struggles continued in Saturday's fixture as suffered a 2-1 loss against Max Gradel's .

Osimhen is yet to notch an away goal this season, with all of seven league goals coming from five home matches.

The Super Eagles attacker made his 10th appearance of the season at Stadium de Toulouse and was in action for the whole duration of the encounter as Lille suffered their third Ligue 1 defeat of the season.

After a goalless first-half, Yaya Sanogo put the hosts ahead with his 58th-minute opener before international Max Gradel doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Towards the end of the game, Gradel had the chance to bag a brace in the fixture but he failed to convert from the penalty spot again in the 82nd minute.

Not our night in Toulouse, but we'll come back stronger 💪#TFCLOSC pic.twitter.com/NSLXOUA96K — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) October 19, 2019

Jose Fonte scored a consolation goal for Lille in the stoppage time as they conceded their first league loss since September 1 (vs ).

Lille dropped to sixth in the Ligue 1 log with 15 points from 10 games. They host for their next league outing on October 26 after Wednesday's Uefa game against .