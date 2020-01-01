Osimhen the future of Nigerian football - Manchester United star Ighalo

The former Super Eagles striker has praised the young centre-forward and revealed how he has been mentoring him

star Odion Ighalo has tipped striker Victor Osimhen to be the future of Nigerian football.

The young centre-forward announced himself with his performances at the 2015 U17 World Cup where he clinched the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards as won the title.

Osimhen has scored four goals in nine appearances since making his senior debut for the West Africans in 2017 and was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2019 in , where Ighalo emerged as the highest goalscorer.

The 21-year-old has been in spectacular form for his French club this season, scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances amid other dazzling displays.

Ighalo has urged him to continue his impressive showings and has revealed how he has been mentoring the forward, who had previously named the 30-year-old as one of his role models.

"I talk to Osimhen, he’s a very nice boy. He’s a good guy. We talk, not almost every day, but almost every time I advise him," Ighalo told Elegbete TV.

"He’s the future of Nigerian football. He’s the future, he’s going to do so well in football. I always advise him to keep calm, keep working hard and the guy is going to be a celebrity, you know.

"He came to watch our game against in because it’s closer to where he lives, he messaged me he was going to come so I gave him my jersey, and in fact he brought his own jersey for me, too.

"Osimhen is a nice boy, we’re from the same place. I love him, he’s down to earth, he’s hard working, he has a future and he has the mentality of a winner, that’s what I love about him. He has that lion’s heart.

"I love him, I just want him to keep working hard the way he’s doing, he’s going to break so many records in Europe and Nigeria."

Ighalo has continued with his fine form in front of goal since joining the Red Devils on loan in January, scoring four goals and providing one assist in eight appearances across all competitions.