Osimhen salutes top-notch Napoli after moving eight points clear in Serie A

Victor Osimhen has praised the mentality of the Napoli players after they defeated Empoli 2-0 to open an eight-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Osimhen was fouled for penalty converted by Lozano

Napoli remained unbeaten in 14 Serie A matches

Super Eagle was substituted in the 90th minute

WHAT HAPPENED? Though the Nigeria international did not find the back of the net, he was fouled for the penalty which Hirving Lozano converted in the 69th minute to put Napoli ahead at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

With two minutes left to the final whistle, Piotr Zielinski sealed maximum points for the Partenopei with a powerful effort which sneaked past Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

WHAT OSIMHEN SAID: "Top-notch mentality from the boys, we keep It moving🦁," the Super Eagle wrote on his Twitter handle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory enabled Napoli to move eight points clear at the top of the 20-team table. They remain the only unbeaten side as they have won 12 matches and drawn two from the 14 played.

Meanwhile, Osimhen, who was substituted in the 90th minute for Giovanni Simeone, has so far scored eight Serie A goals from 10 appearances.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? The Super Eagle will hope to be among the goals when Napoli host eigth-placed Udinese in a top-flight fixture at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday.