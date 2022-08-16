Osimhen refuses to set goal target after Napoli defeat Verona

The 23-year-old Super Eagle opened his goal account for the Partenopei as they secured an opening win at Marc Antonio Bentegodi

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has stated he does not care how many goals he will score this campaign after guiding Napoli to an opening 5-2 Serie A victory against Verona on Monday.

The Partenopei found themselves trailing in the away fixture at Marc Antonio Bentegodi after Kevin Lasagna scored for Verona in the 29th minute but new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia restored parity for Napoli in the 37th minute.

The 23-year-old Super Eagle then scored the second in first-half-stoppage time and in the second period Thomas Henry made it 2-2 for Verona in the 48th minute.

However, goals from Piotr Zielinski in the 55th minute, Stanislav Lobotka in the 65th minute and second-half substitute Matteo Politano in the 79th minute ensured Napoili returned home with maximum points.

“It is important for us to start well because we have lost some great players," Osimhen told DAZN after the game as quoted by Football Italia.

“I am very happy for this victory because it was not easy. We have to feel like last year. This victory shows we are on the right track. I am not the kind of player who sets a target for goals. I want to help the team by scoring, the team comes first."

The Super Eagle further discussed his relationship with manager Luciano Spalletti.

“Spalletti trusts me and he tries to encourage me, it is normal to make some mistakes during matches," Osimhen said, adding: "He also helps me a lot with individual work.”

With Napoli losing a number of key players in the current transfer window, including Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who signed for Chelsea, Osimhen discussed his role as one of the leaders in the squad.

“It is important that we all have to take a share of the responsibility. I’m in my third year at the club and it is important for me to encourage new ones like [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia," Osimhen continued.

"He had predicted my goal two minutes earlier."

Last season, despite suffering an injury which saw him miss a couple of matches, Osimhen appeared in 27 games for Napoli, scored 14 goals and provided two assists.

He will hope to add to his opener when Napoli return home to take on Monza at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.