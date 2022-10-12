'Osimhen a leader, ready to play his part' for Napoli against Ajax, Spalletti confirms

Luciano Spalletti has confirmed Nigeria international Victor Osimhen is available to play Ajax in a Group A Champions League match on Wednesday.

Osimhen missed six Napoli matches

The Super Eagle is fit again

This season he has scored two goals for the club

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigeria star has been out for a couple of weeks with a thigh injury sustained in the Champions League matchday oen clash against Liverpool at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

He has since missed six matches for his team, but Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti confirmed the 23-year-old will be back on Wednesday night.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Victor [Osimhen] is key to our team because he's a top player. He's training well and he's ready to play his part," Spalletti told the club's website.

"Osimhen has to be one of the leaders of this team. We're lucky to have three forwards with different skill sets that complement each other and give us a range of options in attack."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to his injury, Osimhen had played five Serie A matches this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist. On that day against the Reds, he won two penalties.

However, the Naples side have not shown any signs of missing the striker and have scored 19 goals in their last six matches.

It will be interesting to see whether the Super Eagle will be in the starting team against the Dutch champions.

The Italian outfit can seal their place in the knockout phase with a victory, and they won the last meeting away 6-1.

WHAT NEXT: After Ajax on Wednesday night, Napoli and Osimhen will focus their attention on the league match at home against Bologna.