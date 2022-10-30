Luciano Spalletti was impressed with Victor Osimhen after he scored a hattrick in Napoli's 4-0 win against Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Super Eagle showed great skill, pace, and physical prowess as he claimed a hat-trick in his team's 4-0 win against Sassuolo in a Serie A game staged at Diego Maradona Stadium.

Coach Spalletti was impressed with his star man and was delighted with the way he took his chances to extend the team's unbeaten run.

WHAT HE SAID: "Seems to me that he is making progress, he has a lot of margins because his possibilities and his flashes are not accessible to a normal player," Spalletti said as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

"He was fast and accurate. Then today he didn't take off his shirt, because he would have wanted to take it off."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old has now scored seven Serie A goals in eight matches he has played this season. He missed four top-tier matches owing to a thigh injury sustained in the Uefa Champions League game against Liverpool on match-day one.

DO YOU KNOW: Osimhen is the current Serie A top scorer with seven goals and an assist. Bologna's Marko Arnautovic has the same number of goals but from 10 matches.

WHAT NEXT: Osimhen might be involved on Tuesday when Napoli make a trip to England to play Liverpool in their final Group A fixture.