Osimhen misses penalty in Lille’s victory over Delort’s Montpellier

The Nigerian’s fine display was overshadowed by his miss from 18 yards as the Great Danes silenced Michel Der Zakarian’s side

Victor Osimhen missed a penalty in ’s 2-1 triumph over in Friday’s showdown.

The 20-year-old, who was left out of the Great Danes’ 2-1 defeat to on Tuesday was handed a starter’s role against La Paillade.

He justified his inclusion by orchestrating Lille’s lead after he was fouled in the penalty area by onrushing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Jonathan Ikone made no mistakes in converting the resulting kick as Christophe Galtier’s team went into the half-time break with a goal lead.

international Andy Delort levelled matters for the visitors in the 74th minute thanks to Florent Mollet’s assist.

10 minutes later, Ikone turned provider for Renato Sanches who helped Lille regain their lead inside Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

90' Arrrrghhhhh no 😢! @victorosimhen9 misses a last-second penalty, but surely there's time for no more 🤞.#LOSCMHSC 2-1 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 13, 2019

In the 90th minute, however, Osimhen had a golden chance to give his team a three-goal advantage and also get his 10th league goal from the penalty mark, but he had his kicked saved by Rulli who guessed the right way.

Thanks to the win, Lille are third in the log with 31 points from 18 games. They are guests of AS in Tuesday’s French League Cup showdown.