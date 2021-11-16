‘Osimhen makes me lose sleep’ – Inter Milan legend Mazzola full of praise for Napoli star

Sandro Mazzola has confessed he “loses sleep” whenever Napoli striker Victor Osimhen touches the ball.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international has been in great form for the Parthenopeans in Serie A this campaign, managing to score five goals from 10 appearances.

On Sunday, Napoli will look to extend their 12-match unbeaten run when they take on Inter Milan in a top-flight fixture at San Siro Stadium.

According to the legendary Nerazzurri striker Mazzola, Inter should be wary of the threat posed by the former Lille forward.

“There is that centre-forward there, Victor [Osimhen], who is really strong. It makes me lose sleep. Every time he touches the ball he manages to amaze me; it's surprising,” Mazzola told Kiss Kiss Napoli as quoted by notizie-inter.it.

Mazzola, who managed 417 appearances in his career with Inter and scored 116 goals, was also full of praise for Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti but warned his team could suffer their first defeat of the season against Inter.

“Luciano [Spalletti] is a coach I like very much, I have always defended him,” Mazzola continued.

“Given this, I say also that on Sunday, on the occasion of the match between Inter and Napoli, we will punish him.

“We need a victory against the Neapolitans otherwise goodbye the Scudetto. If we overtake Napoli, on the other hand, we would still have the chance to get back into the race.”

While Napoli are topping the 20-team table with 32 points from 12 matches, Inter are in third with 25 points from 12 outings.

However, before shifting his focus to the Inter game, Osimhen has a task to help Nigeria reach the play-offs of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they play their final group match against Cape Verde on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles are topping Group C on 12 points from five matches, while Cape Verde are second on 10 points.

Osimhen was on target for the Super Eagles as they beat Liberia 2-0 on Saturday, his goal coming from the penalty spot in the 15th minute before Ahmed Musa scored also from the spot to make it 2-0 in the 90th minute.

Nigeria’s game against the island nation will be played at Teslim Balogun Stadium.