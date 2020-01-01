Osimhen joins Napoli teammates for pre-season trip to Castel di Sangro

The Super Eagles attacker was among the 34 players summoned for Monday's trip to the Italian city

Victor Osimhen has joined his new teammates at for their pre-season trip to Castel di Sangro in Abruzzo.

The Stadio San Paolo outfit have begun preparations for the 2020-21 season in earnest following their seventh-place finish in the table last term.

Osimhen joined Napoli on a five-year deal in July after an impressive debut season in the with where he scored 13 goals in 27 appearances.

After his brief summer break, the 21-year-old linked up with his new teammates in Naples before their journey to Castel di Sangro on Monday morning.

Also included in the 34-man squad are 's Kalidou Koulibaly, duo Adam Ounas and Faouzi Ghoulam.

Napoli will spend the next two weeks in Castel di Sangro and they will be engaged in two friendly matches before concluding their retreat with a friendly game against Serie C outfit Teramo on September 4.

They have been scheduled to play Aquila and Castel di Sangro in a triangular match on August 28.

Osimhen will have his first training session as a Napoli player on Monday afternoon which will be opened to 1000 fans due to the coronavirus restrictions in .

Although the fixtures have not been confirmed, the 2020-21 Serie A season has been earmarked to start on September 19.