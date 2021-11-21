Napoli lost Victor Osimhen to injury as they suffered a 3-2 to Inter Milan in Sunday’s Serie A outing.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Andrea Petagna four minutes before the hour mark as the Parthenopeans lost their first league outing of the 2021-22 campaign.

Osimhen, who was a major threat to the Black and Blues with his endless running, could not complete the game due to an injury following a clash of heads with Inter’s Milan Skriniar.

Unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions, Luciano Spalletti’s men travelled to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with the ambition of continuing their fine form.

Nonetheless, their hosts had other ideas as they returned to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with heads bowed low.

Napoli got off to a flying start by taking a 17th-minute lead through Piotr Zielinski – who drilled an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic after he was teed up by Lorenzo Insigne.

The lead lasted for eight minutes as the hosts restored parity from the penalty mark through Hakan Calhanoglu as VAR ruled that Kalidou Koulibaly had handled the ball in the penalty area.

The Turkish star took responsibility for the kick before sending goalkeeper David Ospina the wrong way.

Inter went ahead a minute before the half-time break through Ivan Perisic who flicked Calhanoglu. Although Ospina made a good save but the ball had already crossed the line.

Napoli approached the second half in a business-like manner but they were unable to contain the Black and Blues. To make matters worst, Osimhen was subbed off injured with a swollen head.

Having in mind that the visitors’ dangerman is out, Simone Inzaghi’s side scored their third goal of the game through Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez who was set up by Joaquin Correa.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Napoli tried to get back into the game before getting their second goal of the night through Dries Mertens with 12 minutes left on the clock.

The remaining time was not enough for Spalletti’s team to get an equaliser as they lost in the league for the first time since April.

Even at the defeat, Napoli remain as league leaders and they would be aiming to bounce back against Lazio on November 28.

Four days earlier, they take on Russia’s Spartak Moscow in a Europa League game.